Muir Named Anchor of ABC's World News Saturday and Co-Anchor of Primetime
ABC has announced that David Muir will become the anchor of ABC's World News Saturday and co-anchor of Primetime. He will also continue to be a New York-based correspondent for ABC News broadcasts.
Muir joined ABC in 2003 as anchor of World News Now and World News This Morning.
Prior to joining ABC, Muir worked for WCVB-TV in Boston where he won an Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting, and helped the station earn a National Headliner Award.
