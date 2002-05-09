Mucha promoted at Disney

Zenia Mucha, who has run ABC's communications department for the last year-and-a-half, got a huge promotion Thursday -- to the top public-relations job at

The Walt Disney Co., replacing John Dreyer, who has held the post since 1992.

Dreyer is pursuing the proverbial "other opportunities," but he will remain a

consultant with the company.

Disney chairman Michael Eisner had this to say about his new top

communications executive: "Zenia is nationally recognized as one of the most

strategic and forward-thinking communications professionals in America today. In

every position throughout her career, she's earned the respect both of her peers

and of the national media. She also has an impressive track record of leadership

in both the public and private sectors."

Added Disney president Bob Iger: "Since joining ABC early last year, Zenia

has demonstrated her superb instincts and judgment. We're all looking forward to

her continued accomplishments as she now takes on these increased

responsibilities for The Walt Disney Co."

An ABC working stiff had this to say about her: "The woman is young and

energetic. She's got more stamina than anybody I know."

Mucha's official title: senior vice president, corporate communications.