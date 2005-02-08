mtvU Releases Spring Syllabus

mtvU, MTV Networks’ college network, rolled out several new and returning programs to debut for spring semester.

New series include Fresh Produce, which will premiere in April, airing student-produced programming from across the country; The Opening will chronicle a day on the job with a recent grad and then allow viewers to apply for similar jobs on the network’s web site; and mtvU Sports, which will launch in March, devoting an hour each week to college sports.



KISS, Sting, Russell Simmons, and Tom Wolfe will all take a stab at teaching in the new season of Stand In, a show that invites pop culture figures to take over as professors for a day.

The network will also air several pro-social programs including Chat the Planet, which beginning in Feb. will showcase conversations between American and Iraqi college students.

MtvU is now available to 6.4 million students at more than 700 colleges nationwide.