mtvU Hands Out Schedules

mtvU, the 24-hour college channel launched by MTV Networks in January, announced a new slate of programming for the fall semester Monday, including on-campus events, a college music awards show and several contests.

mtvU Stand-Ins will surprise students by replacing their profs for a day with pop culture icons including P. Diddy and Marilyn Manson. mtvU’s Tailgate Tour will visit football games around the country. And mtvU’s First Annual Woodie Awards, will let students vote online for the artists they think should receive student-crafted wooden awards.

Contest shows include The mtvU VJ Search (students compete for the chance to be a VJ at mtvU’s Spring Break ’05), mtvU Best Film On Campus (college filmmakers compete for a pitch meeting and internship at MTV Films) and mtvU Strips (college comic strip artists compete for a development deal).

The network will also introduce theme weeks including "La Semana," ("the week") a week of programming about Hispanic culture, and "Out on Campus Week," featuring a look at the life of gay, lesbian and bisexual students.

The network, formerly known as College Television Network, reaches over 6 million students in dining areas, gyms, lounges and dorm rooms on more than 700 college campuses.