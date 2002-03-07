MTV's The Osbournes debut strong
MTV: Music Television's offbeat new series on rocker Ozzy Osbourne's home life nabbed a 2.8 rating on its premiere Tuesday, the highest-ever debut Nielsen Media Research
number for a new MTV show.
The Osbournes notched a 3.4 rating in MTV's target audience, 12- to 34-year-olds.
The Real World 11 provided a strong lead-in, posting a 3.4 rating.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.