MTV's The Osbournes debut strong

MTV: Music Television's offbeat new series on rocker Ozzy Osbourne's home life nabbed a 2.8 rating on its premiere Tuesday, the highest-ever debut Nielsen Media Research

number for a new MTV show.

The Osbournes notched a 3.4 rating in MTV's target audience, 12- to 34-year-olds.

The Real World 11 provided a strong lead-in, posting a 3.4 rating.