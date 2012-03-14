MTV's 'Jersey Shore' is Fading

Once the belle of the reality ball, MTV's Jersey Shore is having trouble keeping viewers in its fifth season, reports Media Life.

Season five of Jersey Shore hit a season low last week with 4.84 million total viewers (down 36% from January's premiere), according to Nielsen, the report states. The show has lost almost half of its audience Aug. 2011, when it drew a record 8.8 million viewers for its season four premiere, said the report.

This comes at a time when MTV is set to launch two spinoffs, The Pauly D Project and an untitled series featuring Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "J Woww" Farley. MTV also has a program in development with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.