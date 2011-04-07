MTVNE Launches 345 Games

MTV Networks Entertainment Group Thursday announced the launch of a new video gaming division of Comedy Central and Spike TV, called 345 Games. This division will develop games based on the company's franchises and brands, including Comedy Central's Ugly Americans and Spike TV's Deadliest Warrior, whose existing game, "Deadliest Warrior: The Game" brought 400,000 downloads since its release. The games, which will be available for download on both Xbox LIVE Arcade and PlayStation Network, will be fully supported on-air, off-air and online.

Dan Yang, SVP, strategy and business development, MTVNE and GM, 345 Games, says, "Comedy Central and Spike TV squarely target the video game audience... Our ‘Deadliest Warrior' gaming franchise exploded out of the gate last season. With the launch of 345 Games, we are tapping into the passionate fan base of both Comedy Central and Spike and creating an enhanced interactive experience based on our hit shows and brands."

345 Games will be managed and supported by both the network and independent developers with an interest in the Comedy Central and Spike TV brands.

The first two titles will be released this summer; "Deadliest Warrior: Legends" will be available in July, and "Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon" is slated for an August release.