MTVN shuffles digital-net deck

MTV Networks expanded its slate of digital-cable networks, but is scrapping

one existing channel, MTVX.

The new channels are MTV Hits, MTV Jams, Nicktoons TV and VH1 Mega Hits.

MTV hits will focus on pop and skew young teens; MTV Jams will focus on rap

and rhythm-and-blues; VH1 Mega Hits is mostly songs of the 1990s; and Nicktoons

will pull cartoons from Nickelodeon's library.

MTVX is a harder-rock channel.

Also in some West Coast markets, Nicktoons will replace Nick Too, a mix of

live-action and cartoon shows from Nickelodeon's bins.

In a surprise move, MTVN cut a distribution deal with Cablevision Systems

Corp.

The MSO has its own music-video network, MuchMusic USA, and it has never

added MTV2, the analog sister channel to MTV: Music Television. But Cablevision

signed a deal to pick up analog networks MTV2 and TV Land, plus two of the new

digital networks.

MTV2 and TV Land will get 2.5 million of Cablevision's 4 million basic

subscribers. MTV Hits and Nicktoons TV will be added to the MSO's digital

tiers.