MTVN Promotes Giles to EVP, Research

MTV

Networks Entertainment Group announced on Monday the promotion of Tanya

Giles to executive vice president, strategic insights and research. The

move was announced by Doug Herzog, MTVN Entertainemnt Group president.

Giles

will be in charge of research and planning for the Group's

multi-platform entities which include Comedy Central, TV Land, Spike TV

(and their accompanying Websites), as well as Atom.com and

Gametrailers.com. Giles will also be the chief research advisor to the

Group's senior management team.

"Tanya

brings to the table a real passion for television, a deep understanding

of both the audience and the brands as well as a true vision for

research," said Herzog in a statement.

Giles was formerly senior vice president for research and planning.