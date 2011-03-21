MTVN Promotes Giles to EVP, Research
MTV
Networks Entertainment Group announced on Monday the promotion of Tanya
Giles to executive vice president, strategic insights and research. The
move was announced by Doug Herzog, MTVN Entertainemnt Group president.
Giles
will be in charge of research and planning for the Group's
multi-platform entities which include Comedy Central, TV Land, Spike TV
(and their accompanying Websites), as well as Atom.com and
Gametrailers.com. Giles will also be the chief research advisor to the
Group's senior management team.
"Tanya
brings to the table a real passion for television, a deep understanding
of both the audience and the brands as well as a true vision for
research," said Herzog in a statement.
Giles was formerly senior vice president for research and planning.
