MTVN Flexes Cross-Net Power

MTV Networks trotted out big stars, from Jessica Simpson and Dolly Parton to Rudy Giuliani and Walter Cronkite, to tout its upfront ad sales pitch.

For the second year, MTVN pooled its cable channels, which include MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, CMT, Spike TV, Nick at Nite and TV Land, to show media buyers and advertisers the company’s cable prowess and propose MTVN as an alternative to broadcast advertising.

"We have more 18-49 and 18-34 GRPs than anywhere else on TV," said EVP of ad sales Doug Rohrer. "No one else can make these claims, no broadcast network or cable group. We own it."

To tempt advertisers, MTVN is offering a limited inventory of cross-network buys, called MTVNcast, for a package of spots on MTV, VH1, Spike TV, Comedy Central and Nick at Nite in the 10 p.m. hour. Advertisers can exclusively buy time in the MTV “10-spot,” the highly-rated 10-11 p.m. hour. There are also some new additions to the MTVN ad--college network MTVU, teen and tween net, The N, and VH1 Classic.

If that wasn't enough to loosen those purse strings, there were performances from Alicia Keyes, the Suger Hill Gang and Fleetwood Mac.

