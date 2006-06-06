MTV/Kaiser Team on AIDS Campaign

Viacom and the Kaiser Family Foundation are teaming to create "think HIV," a multiplatform, interactive approach to AIDS education and activism.

The program was launched June 5, the 25th anniversary of the first documented case of the disease.

MTV has long made AIDS a priority public-service campaign given the disease's younger skew, the same demo as its core audience.

“The MTV audience has never known a day without HIV, and young people around the world are at the center of the epidemic,” said MTVN Entertainment President Brian Graden in announcing the campaign.

Think HIV, an offshoot of the think: Sexual Health campaign, will include a heavy online component as well as network programming and public-service announcements.