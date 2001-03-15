mtv:ICON turns out top rating

MTV's high-profile special mtv:ICON was the top-rated cable program Tuesday, nabbing a 3.5 household rating.

An annual event which profiled Janet Jackson in its first installment, mtv:ICON earned a 5.9 among females 12-24, beating all broadcast and cable programs for the night in that demographic. Artists Destiny's Child and Macy Gray were among the mtv:ICON performers who helped honor Jackson's achievement. There were also appearances by Micheal Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Britney Spears.

After taking a look at the numbers, MTV President Van Toffler said, "We're well on our way to developing this into a successful music franchise for MTV."

- Susanne Ault