MTVA puts hold on tower

The broadcast tower that the Metropolitan Television Authority is looking to

build in Bayonne, N.J., as a replacement for the one destroyed in the World

Trade Center disaster hit a self-imposed delay, with the organization

itself slowing the Federal Aviation Administration's approval process.

"We received a request from MTVA to put their application and our analysis on

hold," FAA spokesman Jim Peters said.

The MTVA's proposal was circulated for comment by the FAA to the various

organizations that would be impacted by the tower's construction in Bayonne.

FAA airspace specialist Bob Alexander,who is analyzing the proposal and

will rule on it, received the call from the MTVA asking for the delay.

MTVA spokespeople were unavailable for comment, but a report in New

Jersey newspaper The Star Ledger said the hold was placed after the MTVA heard that New

York's Terminal Radar Approach Control Facility submitted a negative report

concerning the placement of the tower.