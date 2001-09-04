MTV VJ sues Motorola

MTV personality Carson Daly has sued Motorola, claiming the company backed out of $1 million deal to promote cell phones, pagers and other products, acvcording to press reports.

Daly reportedly filed the breach-of-contract lawsuit late last week in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, accuses Motorola of breaking a promise to renew a contract with him because of economic woes.

Daly claims that as part of a tentative agreement reached in January, he agreed to not make commercials for any of Motorola's competitors. As a result, he turned down a lucrative deal with another cell phone maker.

Motorola notified Daly in July the deal was off. He claims the company still owes him $1 million.