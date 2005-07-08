MTV, VH1 Will Rebroadcast Live 8

MTV and VH1 are giving anyone who suffered through the commercial-heavy and interview-laden Live 8 coverage last Saturday a chance to see full and additional performances on July 9. (Rule one: don’t interrupt Dave Gilmour’s guitar solo on "Comfortably Numb" so a VJ can tell viewers that Pink Floyd is on stage.)

MTV will broadcast 10 hours of performances while VH1 will roll out five hours of Live 8, the concert to raise awareness of the just-concluded G8 summit and social issues it addressed.

Each network will tailor the broadcasts to their own audiences as opposed to last week’s coverage, which was a simulcast on both networks.

There will, however, be some overlap. Both will show performances by U2, Pink Floyd, Orchestra Baobab, Coldplay and Paul McCartney. But fans of the Dave Matthews Band, Rob Thomas, Sting and Maroon 5 will want to watch VH1’s coverage (which begins at 10 a.m.) while Green Day, Linkin Park and Jay-Z, the Killers and Kanye West fans will want to watch MTV’s coverage beginning at 3 p.m.

The concerts are also available on AOLmusic.com on demand for the next five weeks. The site recorded record traffic for its July 2 simulcast.