MTV, VH1 Ink Deal With Foursquare

MTV Networks' MTV and VH1 have inked a deal with location

based social media company Foursquare. The deal will see the service integrated

into MTV and VH1 programming, as well as spots pushing users to join the

service and "friend" their favorite cast members. The companies will utilize

Foursquare's new "celebrity mode," which lets people follow celebrities, even

if they don't know them personally. When a celebrity "checks in" somewhere,

they can send the check in just to their friends, or to all of their followers.

"Our audience wants more ways to engage with their

favorite shows and celebrities they watch and love," said Kristin

Frank, general manager/senior VP of MTV & VH1 Digital, announcing the

deal. "This partnership with foursquare and the new Celebrity Mode gives

fans a way to connect and get a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of their

favorite MTV and VH1 talent by finding out about their favorite hangouts, clubs

and shops."

The first celebrity participating in the program will be JerseyShore's DJ Pauly D, with

other cast members from The Hills, The City, Jersey Shore,

Real World: New Orleans, The T.O. Show, What Chilli Wants

and Fantasia For Real joining as the partnership goes on.

"As foursquare becomes more mainstream, we've been

seeing more and more celebrity users want to sign up. Celebrity Mode allows

high profile users to use foursquare with their inner-circle friends while also

allowing new ways for these users to connect with their fans," said Dennis

Crowley, foursquare co-founder and CEO. "We're excited to partner with MTV and

VH1 as it's a great opportunity to test drive our Celebrity Mode features with

on-air personalities and the rest of the foursquare community."

MTV Networks is the second major media company to ink a deal

with Foursquare. NBC Universal's Bravo Media formed its own partnership with

the startup earlier this year.