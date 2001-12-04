MTV, USO plan New Year's special
MTV and the USO are teaming up on a 90-minute New Year's special featuring
Jennifer Lopez, Kid Rock and Ja Rule for American troops.
For the Troops: An MTV/USO Special will be
recorded on an undisclosed American military base overseas and airs Jan. 2 on
MTV.
