MTV touts 2001 series

MTV unveiled its slate of 2001 projects, highlighted by the June roll-out of Becoming, a reality spin on the network's Making the Video series.

In the series, real fans will team up with their favorite performers and star in their own videos. Episodes, airing weekly in MTV's "10 spot," will also profile the every day life of the featured bands and artists. Also coming down the pike this year in July is Flipped, documenting possible consequences to real teens' actions, including problems that can stem from drug abuse. There's also a game show, Kidnapped, where teams of contestants try to solve staged kidnappings for prizes.

Pilots still under consideration for new series include fan profile show Fanography, movie news series The Dustin and Justin Show and Varsity Blues, based on the MTV film that starred Dawson's Creek's James Van Der Beek. - Susanne Ault