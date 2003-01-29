MTV teams up with Magic for Game

MTV: Music Television is partnering with pro basketball legend Magic Johnson for a new

streetball reality show.

On Who's Got Game, 12 streetball players -- a gritty, playground version of

basketball -- will come together to compete for $100,000 and a hometown court

bearing their name.

The players, selected from various cities, will come to New York this

spring to film the reality show, which should debut on MTV in summer 2003.

Johnson, a former Los Angeles Lakers star and an accomplished businessman,

will executive-produce Who's Got Game.