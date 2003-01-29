MTV teams up with Magic for Game
MTV: Music Television is partnering with pro basketball legend Magic Johnson for a new
streetball reality show.
On Who's Got Game, 12 streetball players -- a gritty, playground version of
basketball -- will come together to compete for $100,000 and a hometown court
bearing their name.
The players, selected from various cities, will come to New York this
spring to film the reality show, which should debut on MTV in summer 2003.
Johnson, a former Los Angeles Lakers star and an accomplished businessman,
will executive-produce Who's Got Game.
