MTV Taps A Pair Of Programming Execs

MTV has named Steve Tseckares senior VP of special programming and production and James Bolosh VP of series development.

Tseckares was most recently VP of programming at the Comcast Entertainment Group, where he oversaw E!’s news operations. In his new role he will be responsible for overseeing primetime and weekend specials, as well as studio shows. He will also oversee pop culture related programming for MTV. He will report to Tony DiSanto, MTV’s president of programming.

“As we continue the creative evolution of our content and brand, we are putting the new structure and team in place to execute on this vision,” DiSanto said. “Day and date, live programming, and quick turn-around content is an important complement to series development. Steve’s expertise in this area will be an invaluable asset to our reinvention, and will add a different kind of immediacy and impactful vitality and energy to the brand.”

Bolosh joins MTV from HGTV, where he had been VP of event programming. In his new role he will be responsible for developing reality projects and format driven programming concepts. He will report to Liz Gateley, senior VP of series development for MTV.

“James has the rare combination of hands-on production and network development experience,” said Gateley. “His passion for music-driven formats and history of developing hit television shows make him a great addition to the MTV team.”