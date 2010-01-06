MTV Taps Janollari To Lead Scripted Development
By Alex Weprin
David Janollari, who developed hit shows such as Supernatural and Beauty and the Geek as president of entertainment for The WB, has
been named executive VP of scripted development for MTV.
Janollari will be based out of MTV's Santa Monica offices and will lead all
scripted programming efforts, including comedies, dramas and movies that can
serve as backdoor pilots. He will report to MTV's president of programming,
Tony DiSanto.
"David has a proven track record of commercial and critical
success as both a buyer and a seller. He has incredible taste and creative
instincts, along with strong relationships in this business and great passion
for making television," said DiSanto in a statement. "He is the perfect
fit for this key role in our programming organization, as we put a laser focus
on scripted content."
MTV has been expanding its scripted footprint over the past few months, greenlighting comedies such as Hard Times and Warren the Ape, along with acquiring U.S. rights to the British drama Skins. It has also launched a number of original movies, including My Super Psycho Sweet Sixteen.
"I grew up with MTV and have always admired the power of the brand. I'm excited to help lead them into the scripted series world at a time when young audiences want entertainment that speaks to their generation," said Mr. Janollari in a statement.
Janollari rounds out a new programming structure at MTV,
which recently saw Brent Haynes tapped to lead comedy development in New York.
