MTV takes music to High Places

MTV is going outdoors with its new series Music In High Places.

The network is launching the new series, which takes top music acts to ancient and remote locales all over the world, on April 23 at midnight ET/PT. MTV will debut four one-hour episodes of Music In High Places during the week of April 23, including concerts with Collective Soul in Morocco, Alanis Morissette at the Navajo Nation and Shawn Colvin in French Polynesia.

- Joe Schlosser