MTV To Spruce Up Double-Wides

MTV today announced it has greenlit Trailer Fabulous, a home makeover show set in mobile-home parks that will premiere this summer.

The 10-episode series is "a lighthearted, entertaining twist on the makeover genre," according to an MTV press release. The show visits a different trailer park each week to renovate give a resident and his or her mobile home a beauty treatment.

“The idea here was to take the home makeover show format and turn it inside out, to poke fun at the conventions of the genre and tell our stories in and unique way,” said Tony DiSanto, senior vice president of production for MTV in a statement, adding: “It's a blast to watch, and the transformation of the family and home is always amazing.”

Host Brooks Buford (a member of the Southern rap duo Rehab and a solo artist), along with stylish Erika Martin, landscaper Gino Panaro and designer Johnny Hardesty, work against a clock to make over a contestant before time runs out.

“We’re confident that our viewers will really connect with seeing real kids, in their real homes, undergo these amazing transformations, in a hilarious and sometimes touching way," said MTV Networks Music Group Entertainment President Brian Graden, in a statement.

Trailer Fabulous was created by Bob Kusbit and co-created by Angela Day; Kusbit and Day also serve as executive producers. Tony DiSanto and Liz Gateley developed the series and also serve as executive producers for MTV. George Plamondon is co-executive producer.