MTV to skip TCA tour

Even if MTV: Music Television is hatching a spinoff of The Osbournes,

TV critics won't get a first look.

When the semiannual Television Critics Association tour returns to Pasadena,

Calif., in July, MTV Networks will be home in New York. The group -- which

includes heavyweights MTV, VH1, Nickelodeon and TNN: The National Network -- is

sitting this one out.

It seems that tour organizers want cable networks' presentations to hype new

shows and stars. 'TCA has asked that cable networks try to be more newsy and

less time-filling, with state-of-the-channel reports during the press tour,' TCA

head and Newsday writer Diane Werts said.

MTVN executives decided that its channels don't fill that bill this time. But

the programmer said it will be back. The TCA tour is, after all, where MTV

unveiled mega-hit The Osbournes last January.

Missing the tour will save Viacom Inc. a bundle. It can cost each company

$100,000 or more to fête the scribes.