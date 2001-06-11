MTV skeds stunts to push broadband

MTV is planning a fourth-quarter promotion during programming stunts on MTV and MTV1 to push its MTV 360 high-speed Internet access.

The network's are using "Spankin' New Music Week" on MTV and "Spankin' New Music Month" on MTV2, which showcase new artists and album releases, as a platform to plug the benefits of broadband Internet.

The music network plans to offer affiliates co-branded cross-channel spots and on-air promotions. MTV.com will also offer a broadband section highlighting the advantages of high-speed access. - Allison Romano