MTV skeds movie awards show

MTV has slated its 2001 Movie Awards to tape June 2 at the Shrine Auditorium, and will air June 7 at 9 p.m. (ET/PT).

No host has been selected for the show, last year presided over by Sarah Jessica Parker. Joel Gallen will return as executive producer. Rick Austin, a co-producer on the special for the last four years, has been named a producer. Salli Frattini will co-executive produce the event.

Award winners will be chosen by MTV viewers, who can cast their votes from April 24 through May 10 by phone (900) 288-4MTV or by visiting mtv.excite.com.

