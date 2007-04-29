MTV Shifts Key Programmers

In a move late Friday afternoon, MTV restructured duties at the top of its programming ranks.

Just two months after being upped at the network, Los Angeles-based entertainment/programming president Lois Curren saw her responsibilities cut back. While she will continue to oversee a handful of projects to which she is closely tied, the bulk of the network’s programming duties will shift to New York-based entertainment executive and current Curren report Tony DiSanto, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

An MTV representative confirmed that Curren would “scale back” her responsibilities.

A select group of top executives got word of the changes on Friday from Brain Graden, President of MTV Networks Music Group Entertainment and Logo, to whom Curren reports.

The changes come as a surprise to MTV staff as Curren had been upped in February from Executive VP, Series Entertainment. The promotion expanded her role from just West Coast development to all longform programming. An MTV staffer since 1998, she will stay on at the network to oversee several projects in development while ceding key leadership duties.

DiSanto, at MTV since 1987, is Executive VP, Series Development and Animation for MTV and head of programming for MTV2.