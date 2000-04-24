MTV shags movie awards

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and The Matrix led nominations for the MTV Movie Awards. The annual event, one of the great naked-self-promotion activities in the cable business, gave each movie six nods, including best picture. Although there are myriad movie praise-fests around Hollywood, nowhere else would a movie like Big Daddy get three nominations. And, yes, unlike the Oscars, The South Park movie's "Uncle *ucka" is one of five best-musical-performance nominees. MTV viewers vote for the winners, who will get their awards at a ceremony taped June 3 in Culver City, Calif., for airing June 8.