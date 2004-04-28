MTV Scores with Punk'd

The return of Ashton Kutcher's celebrity prank show, Punk'd, Sunday night scored huge ratings for MTV: Music Television.

Punk'd nabbed 7.4 million viewers, the show's best-ever rating and a 55% increase over season one. It was the most-watched show in its time period among viewers 12-34 and 18-34 on broadcast and cable.

Punk'd is part of MTV's "Sunday Stew" block, which also includes reality shows Viva La Bam, Pimp My Ride and Wild Boyz. For the night, the block attracted 12 million viewers, up 30 percent from last season.