MTV reveals movie awards talent

Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya and Pink will headline the upcoming 2001 MTV Movie Awards, airing June 7. The network is trumpeting the fact this will be the first and only time the artists will perform the song "Lady Marmalade," featured in the soundtrack for the film Moulin Rouge starring Nicole Kidman. Dave Matthews is also set to perform at the show, hosted by Kirsten Dunst and Saturday Night Live's Jimmy Fallon.

- Susanne Ault