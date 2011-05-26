MTV Reveals Celebrity Movie Awards Gift Bag Contents

MTV revealed the contents of its celebrity gift bag be handing out to nominees, presenters and performers for the 2011 MTV

Movie Awards.

The

gift bags include merchandise from Andaz 5th Ave.,

Casio, Completely Bare, Judith Jack, Kobo, Lacoste, Mattel, Murad,

O'Neill, Ooh La La Candy, Power Balance, Pro Beauty Tools, Ralph Lauren,

Starbucks, TLFI, Vision Vodka and Yoostar.

Saturday Night Live cast member Jason Sudeikis is hosting.

Ryan

Reynolds, Blake Lively, Steve Carell, Emma Stone, Shia LaBeouf, Rosie

Huntington-Whiteley, Josh Duhamel, Patrick Dempsey, Cameron Diaz, Jason

Segel, Jesse Eisenberg, Aziz Ansari, Danny McBride, Nicki Minaj,Selena

Gomez, Leighton Meester and Katie Cassidy are all confirmed to present

awards. Foo Fighters, Lupe Fiasco and Trey Songz are slated to perform.

The 2011 MTV Movie Awards will be broadcast live on June 5 at 9 p.m. on MTV.