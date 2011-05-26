MTV Reveals Celebrity Movie Awards Gift Bag Contents
MTV revealed the contents of its celebrity gift bag be handing out to nominees, presenters and performers for the 2011 MTV
Movie Awards.
The
gift bags include merchandise from Andaz 5th Ave.,
Casio, Completely Bare, Judith Jack, Kobo, Lacoste, Mattel, Murad,
O'Neill, Ooh La La Candy, Power Balance, Pro Beauty Tools, Ralph Lauren,
Starbucks, TLFI, Vision Vodka and Yoostar.
Saturday Night Live cast member Jason Sudeikis is hosting.
Ryan
Reynolds, Blake Lively, Steve Carell, Emma Stone, Shia LaBeouf, Rosie
Huntington-Whiteley, Josh Duhamel, Patrick Dempsey, Cameron Diaz, Jason
Segel, Jesse Eisenberg, Aziz Ansari, Danny McBride, Nicki Minaj,Selena
Gomez, Leighton Meester and Katie Cassidy are all confirmed to present
awards. Foo Fighters, Lupe Fiasco and Trey Songz are slated to perform.
The 2011 MTV Movie Awards will be broadcast live on June 5 at 9 p.m. on MTV.
