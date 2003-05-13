MTV renews Real World , Challenge
MTV: Music Television is ordering up two more seasons each of hit reality shows Real
World and Real World/Road Rules Challenge.
It will be the 14th and 15th seasons for Real World. Season 13, this
time set in Paris, debuts June 3.
MTV did not reveal the next locations, but the seasons will both air in
2004.
Real World/Road Rules Challenge is getting seventh and eighth seasons.
The show reunites former cast members from past Real World and Road
Rules seasons to compete against each other for a grand prize.
The new seasons will debut in September and next January.
Both shows are produced by Bunim/Murray Productions.
