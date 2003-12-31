MTV Readies New Reality Shows
Celebrity prank show Punk’d may be history, but MTV: Music Television is getting ready to unleash a new hidden camera show.
Boiling Points, slated to debut Jan. 5, will test regular folks’ reactions to stressful situations, like an extra-long wait to get groceries packed up or an overly attentive salesgirl helping a guy pick out jeans while his girlfriend gets steamed. If the unsuspecting subject doesn’t lose their cool, they are awarded $100. The half-hour daily show will air weekdays at 4:30 p.m.
On Jan. 6, MTV will unwrap the latest installment of The Real World, this time set in San Diego. The Real World San Diego will start off with a special hour-long episode Jan. 6 and then follow with 25 half-hour shows. The hit reality show is entering its 14th season.
