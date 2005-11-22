MTV Plans Clip Show

MTV is jumping on the barbershop bandwagon with a new reality series produced by Tommy Mottola.

The Shop, a half-hour series slated for early 2006, follows barbers at Mr. Rooney’s Barbershop in Queens, NY.

The clippers, including rebellious Van, quipping Pop and dapper Teddy, discuss everything from hip hop music to life philosophy, all the while fielding drop-ins from hip-hop celebrities.

If it sounds familiar, it should. Hair clipping iss hot on cable lately. Co-owned Viacom cable network Showtime just finished season one of its own aptly named barbershop series, Barbershop, based on the feature film; ABC Family has salon reality show, Looks of Love, scheduled for February, and Bravo recently finished the second run of Blow Out, a reality series about celebrity stylist Jonathan Antin.

Mottola and Jeb Brien will executive produce the show for Mottola Entertainment, along with Cory Rooney, Matt Morchower and David Kaufman for Varsity Entertainment, and Rushion McDonald.