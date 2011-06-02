MTV Personality Lo Bosworth Joins Octagon Entertainment
Entertainment representation company Octagon announced Thursday they have named MTV personality Lauren "Lo" Bosworth manager of client
services and project development. Bosworth will report to John Ferriter, managing
director beginning June 6.
"We couldn't be more excited about working with Lo," said
Ferriter. "Given her connection to a global media phenomenon, she has a unique
perspective on the industry. Her relationships and insight will serve to
benefit all of Octagon's clients. We welcome her with open arms."
Based in Los Angeles, Bosworth will join the
agency's entertainment practice to take a role in project development, client servicing
and recruitment. Her previous experience in the entertainment industry was
primarily that of talent, where she appeared on MTV reality shows Laguna Beach and The Hills. Her first book, The
Lo-Down, was released in Jan. 2011.
