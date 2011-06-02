MTV Personality Lo Bosworth Joins Octagon Entertainment

Entertainment representation company Octagon announced Thursday they have named MTV personality Lauren "Lo" Bosworth manager of client

services and project development. Bosworth will report to John Ferriter, managing

director beginning June 6.

"We couldn't be more excited about working with Lo," said

Ferriter. "Given her connection to a global media phenomenon, she has a unique

perspective on the industry. Her relationships and insight will serve to

benefit all of Octagon's clients. We welcome her with open arms."

Based in Los Angeles, Bosworth will join the

agency's entertainment practice to take a role in project development, client servicing

and recruitment. Her previous experience in the entertainment industry was

primarily that of talent, where she appeared on MTV reality shows Laguna Beach and The Hills. Her first book, The

Lo-Down, was released in Jan. 2011.