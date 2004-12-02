MTV Orders Newlyweds, Ashlee, Two New Shows

Somewhere out there, the Simpson family is singing a happy song.

MTV: Music Television picked up new seasons of Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, the reality show about Jessica Simpson and husband Nick Lachey, and The Ashlee Simpson Show, about the younger Simpson sister.

In addition, the network greenlighted a new, untitled show from Lachey and another called Meet the Barkers starring Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and his wife.

In January, Newlyweds will be back in its third season, and Ashlee for its second, airing at 10 and 10:30 p.m. on a yet to be determined night. When those shows end in March, the Lachey project and Meet the Barkers, will take over in their timeslots.

The programming strategy represents MTV’s first effort to introduce new programs in the network’s "10-Spot" block throughout the year, said Brian Graden, President of Entertainment, MTV/VH1.

Newlyweds will return with ten new episodes, following Lachey and Jessica Simpson to Napa Valley for their second anniversary; Las Vegas for Lachey’s birthday and back home to train their new dog Daisy.

Ashlee’s new season will track the pop starlet’s now infamous Saturday Night Live lip-synching debacle and her first nationwide tour.

The Nick Lachey project chronicles the former 98 Degrees star’s effort to further his solo career as he strikes a record deal and records an album.

Meet the Barkers follows the tattooed, mohawked drummer and his wife Shanna Moakler, an actress and former Miss USA, as they balance a rock and roll lifestyle with parenthood.

Newlyweds and Ashlee both did well on MTV over the summer, nabbing 3.8 and 2.6 million viewers for their respective June premieres.