MTV Networks Promotes Cucci

MTV Networks upped its CFO John Cucci to the role of COO for the Comedy Central/Spike TV/TV Land Entertainment Group.

Cucci, who served at Comedy Central for 12 years before his three years as CFO, will be based out of the Comedy Central offices in New York and will report to Doug Herzog, president of the three networks.

Cucci expands his responsibility to include corporate strategy and business development, production management, business and legal affairs, and human resources for all three networks, in addition to overseeing their finances.

Filling the CFO role is Colette Chestnut, named executive VP/CFO of MTV Networks beginning March 20. Chestnut joins the company from the JWT ad agency, where she has been North American CFO since 2000. Based in New York and reporting to MTVN President/COO Michael Wolf, Chestnut will manage MTVN’s financial operations and serve on the MTVN Management Committee, which leads the company’s management decisions.