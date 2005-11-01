MTV Networks Names President/COO

Viacom’s MTV Networks has named Michael J. Wolf, a consultant to CEOs and other top managers at leading media companies, to the newly created post of president and COO.

Wolf was previously the former managing partner of McKinsey & Company’s Global Media Entertainment and Information practice. As MTV Networks' president and COO, he will be in charge of business and technology operations and will define the company’s TV, Internet and mobile device strategy.

“As one of the most respected business and advertising strategists in our industry and our trusted senior advisor for over a decade, we’re thrilled that Michael is joining MTV Networks,” said Judy McGrath, chairman and CEO of MTV Networks in a statement. “His incredible operational, digital media and marketing expertise will help us further extend our global brands across multiple platforms.”

Said Wolf: “MTV Networks is the one company in the entertainment industry where the Internet meets television and television meets the Internet. It is the nexus of the new and the old."

Wolf joined McKinsey in 2001 as the firm’s first-ever outside senior partner hire. Before joining McKinsey, Wolf was a senior partner with Booz Allen & Hamilton, where he founded and led its media and entertainment group. He served on Booz Allen’s board of directors and executive management committee. He was also the firm’s chief marketing officer.