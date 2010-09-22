MTV Names Series Developers as BBCA Hires Spike Exec

MTV named a pair of series development VPs and BBC America hired a Spike TV executive as VP of promotions and creative services.

Shannon

Fitzgerald is MTV's vice president of series development, East Coast,

and Colin Nash joined MTV as vice president of series development, West

Coast. Both were producers. Fitzgerald will be responsible for building

an aggressive slate of reality programming, including 10-spot primetime

series and afternoon strip shows.

Nash will be targeting 10-spot

primetime programming and strips shows as well as developing internal

ideas. Based in New York City, Fitzgerald will report directly into

series development head Liz Gateley while Nash, based in Los Angeles,

reports into Lauren Dolgen, senior vice president of series development.

Dolgen continues to report into Gateley.

