MTV Names Series Developers as BBCA Hires Spike Exec
MTV named a pair of series development VPs and BBC America hired a Spike TV executive as VP of promotions and creative services.
Shannon
Fitzgerald is MTV's vice president of series development, East Coast,
and Colin Nash joined MTV as vice president of series development, West
Coast. Both were producers. Fitzgerald will be responsible for building
an aggressive slate of reality programming, including 10-spot primetime
series and afternoon strip shows.
Nash will be targeting 10-spot
primetime programming and strips shows as well as developing internal
ideas. Based in New York City, Fitzgerald will report directly into
series development head Liz Gateley while Nash, based in Los Angeles,
reports into Lauren Dolgen, senior vice president of series development.
Dolgen continues to report into Gateley.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.