MTV listens to Libra

MTV Networks, New York City, has purchased a 48-fader Libra Live Series II digital audio console from AMS Neve. The console will be installed in MTV's Studio B control room and will be used for Total Request Live as well as for MTV's New Year's Eve special and live studio performances.

The Libra Live is the first AMS Neve board purchased by MTV. "Our research found it to be the easiest board to reconfigure on a per-show basis, along with offering the ability to build a console configuration file off-line on an external PC," says Michael Bivona, director of engineering for MTV Production Technologies.