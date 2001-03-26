MTV to link channels, sites

MTV is recasting its media profile to link its cable channels to its Web site, recreating an online version of itself that will offer users new music releases, The New York Times reports.

The objective of the project, dubbed MTV360, is to keep pace with its young viewers, many of whom surf the Web while they watch TV. MTV will offer audio of new music releases for a fee as it seeks to increase distribution of its second MTV channel, MTV2, by tying the potential of high-speed Internet connections to its popular brand.

With MTV360, MTV will schedule programming on its cable channels and Web site, and point viewers from one medium to the other.