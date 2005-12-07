MTV Latin America Launches Trade Marketing Effort

MTV Network Latin America has created a trade marketing department and named Carol Snell to head it as director.

Snell comes from DreamWorks, where she lined up promotional partners for its home entertainment products.

Snell will help market the MTV, VH1 and Nickelodeon brands in Latin America through on- and off-air sales support and activities, including promotional partnerships, trade show presence and contests.

Execs for MTV parent Viacom have targeted international business as a key growth area for the company.