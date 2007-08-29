MTV Greenlights High School Journo Series The Paper

MTV has ordered up eight episodes of The Paper, a reality series being produced by the network’s “News and Docs” division.

The show follows the daily goings on at The Circuit, the school newspaper at Cypress Bay High School in Weston, Florida. The Circuit was a known commodity before MTV announced the series, having won several local journalism accolades including awards from the Florida Scholastic Press Association and the Sun-Sentinel’s “best overall” award in 2004 and 2005.

"With The Paper we dive into a rarely seen side of High School life -- showcasing the dynamic and surprisingly intense life of students working on their high school newspaper,” said, Dave Sirulnick, Exec VP MTV News and Docs in a statement announcing the pick up. “MTV has always been about reflecting the lives and interests of our audience and The Paper is a perfect example. The compelling and fiercely competitive personalities of these student journalists prove that the news doesn't stop -- even in High School.”

The series, currently in production, will make its debut in the first quarter of 2008.