MTV explores virgin reality

MTV plans to produce a new spin on reality TV dubbed The Virgin Chronicles, featuring music stars talking about the first time they had sex, Reuters reports.

Actor-producer John Stamos is producing the series, which will present the star's account of his or her first sexual experience and then air interviews of the other party to compare stories. The couple will be reunited on air to sort out the truth.

Stamos executive produced the ABC miniseries Beach Boys: An American Family and is developing a remake of Butterflies Are Free for CBS and My Quarterback for the Fox Family Channel.