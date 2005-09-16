MTV Downloads To Benefit Katrina Relief

Musical performances from MTV’s Sept. 10 telethon, ReAct Now, will be sold online as audio downloads to further benefit hurricane relief, MTV Networks announced Friday.

The network group is partnering with online music retailers to sell audio downloads of 26 songs performed by U2, Neil Young, Green Day, Beck, Red Hot Chili Peppers and others.

The songs will be sold on music retail sites from MSN Music, Real Networks, Rhapsody, Sony Connect and Cdigix, FYE, and Virgin Digital. The proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity.



Van Toffler, MTV Networks Music Group President, said in a statement that MTV Networks is honored to partner with music retailers to assist those impacted in the Gulf region.

“ReAct Now: Music and Relief” aired across the MTV Networks properties, including MTV, VH1, CMT, MTV2, VH1 Classic, mtvU, and other networks.

Songs performed at ReAct now include:

3 Doors Down “Here By Me”

Alan Jackson “Rainy Day in June”

Beck “Side of the Road”

Beck “Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometimes”

Big & Rich “I Pray For You”

Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional “Ghost of a Good Thing”

Dave Matthews Band “American Baby”

David Banner “Cadillacs on 22s”

Goo Goo Dolls “Give A Little Bit”

Green Day “Wake Me Up When September Ends”

Mark Broussard “Home”

Maroon 5 “Don’t Let Me Down”

Melissa Etheridge “Four Days”

Neil Young “Walking In New Orleans”

Pearl Jam “Given To Fly”

Red Hot Chili Peppers “Under the Bridge”

Rob Thomas “Ever The Same”

Rob Thomas “Time After Time”

Sheryl Crow “Good as Good”

Staind “Right Here”

Sugarland “Stand Back Up”

The Radiators “Last Getaway”

Trent Reznor “Hurt”

Trent Reznor “Non-Entity”

U2 “Love & Peace or Else”

Motley Crue “Home Sweet Home”