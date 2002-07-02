MTV delivers six
Flush from its latest hits, The Osbournes and Real World XI,
MTV: Music Television is charging ahead with six new shows.
For the fourth quarter, in mtvTreatment, rock band Korn will sift through
submissions from wanna-be directors and select one aspiring director to craft
the band's new video.
On Crashing with, touring musicians crash with local fans. That series
hits in the third quarter.
The four other series are Made (debuts first-quarter 2003), Suspect: True
Crime Stories (fourth-quarter 2002), FM Nation (fourth-quarter 2002) and artistLaunch
(fourth-quarter 2002).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.