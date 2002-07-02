MTV delivers six

Flush from its latest hits, The Osbournes and Real World XI,

MTV: Music Television is charging ahead with six new shows.

For the fourth quarter, in mtvTreatment, rock band Korn will sift through

submissions from wanna-be directors and select one aspiring director to craft

the band's new video.

On Crashing with, touring musicians crash with local fans. That series

hits in the third quarter.

The four other series are Made (debuts first-quarter 2003), Suspect: True

Crime Stories (fourth-quarter 2002), FM Nation (fourth-quarter 2002) and artistLaunch

(fourth-quarter 2002).