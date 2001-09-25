MTV, CBS team on bias crime series

MTV News and corporate cousin CBS News are creating a new documentary series that investigates crimes motivated by prejudice.

The five-part series, Criminal, which will air Wednesdays starting Oct. 3, is part of MTV's year-long anti-discrimination campaign "Fight For Your Rights". Hosted by MTV News correspondent Gideon Yago, Criminal will document the experiences of the victims and perpetrators, as well as their families.

The series is executive produced by Lauren Lazin MTV and Tom Seligson for CBS News Productions.

- Allison Romano