MTV books sponsors for VMAs

MTV: Music Television has sold at least seven major sponsors for its upcoming

live MTV Video Music Awards special Aug. 29.

AT&T Corp., DaimlerChrysler's Dodge, Levi Strauss & Co., PepsiCo Inc., Sony Electronics Corp.,

Taco Bell Corp. and Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co. are the major spenders in the prime

time show, which will originate from Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan starting

at 8 p.m.

Live performances slated for the VMA show include Sheryl Crow,

Ashanti, Eminem, Pink, Shakira, Ja Rule, P. Diddy and Bruce Springsteen and the

E Street Band.

Sources, though, said Springsteen and the band won't be on stage at the

Cablevision Systems Corp.-owned Radio City showplace.

Taco Bell's buy is part of its $15 million MTV upfront

deal.