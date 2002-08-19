MTV books sponsors for VMAs
MTV: Music Television has sold at least seven major sponsors for its upcoming
live MTV Video Music Awards special Aug. 29.
AT&T Corp., DaimlerChrysler's Dodge, Levi Strauss & Co., PepsiCo Inc., Sony Electronics Corp.,
Taco Bell Corp. and Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co. are the major spenders in the prime
time show, which will originate from Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan starting
at 8 p.m.
Live performances slated for the VMA show include Sheryl Crow,
Ashanti, Eminem, Pink, Shakira, Ja Rule, P. Diddy and Bruce Springsteen and the
E Street Band.
Sources, though, said Springsteen and the band won't be on stage at the
Cablevision Systems Corp.-owned Radio City showplace.
Taco Bell's buy is part of its $15 million MTV upfront
deal.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.