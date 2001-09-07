MTV awards show draws a crowd

The 2001 MTV Video Music Awards rang in a 10.6 rating last Thursday, attracting more than 10 million viewers.

The 18th installment of the awards show, which featured a slew of pop heavies including Britney Spears, 'NSync and Michael Jackson, was the second-highest-rated in the program's history and took top honors with the 12-34 demo in primetime cable for the night. - Llanor Alleyne