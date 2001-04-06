MTV apologizes for defecation stunt

The MTV cable network apologized on Thursday to two 14-year-old girls who were sprayed with feces from two rock performers during the taping of a television program dubbed Dude, This Sucks, Reuters reports.

The teenagers sued MTV in Los Angeles Superior Court for infliction of emotional distress, negligence and battery because of the incident which took place last January in Big Bear, a mountain community near the city. Monique Garcia and Kelli Sloat said they were invited to stand near the stage during taping of the show and were given no warning that two men calling themselves the "Shower Rangers" would suddenly defecate on stage. Brian Graden, MTV president of programming, admitted the incident took place and apologized, vowing that the footage will never be aired.

Garden said, "This was a terrible incident. It was unintended and we regret that it happened."